Canon : Wins BLI Awards for Information Governance and Cloud Output Management Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its quest to help enterprises transition into the Office of the Future, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, achieves two accolades from Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab. The coveted honors recognize Therefore 2018 and uniFLOW Online as outstanding information governance and cloud output management solutions, respectively.

"Buyers Lab analysts and lab technicians looked at dozens of document imaging solutions in the past year, and each of them delivered tangible strengths for its intended market, says Jamie Bsales, director, solutions analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "Those honored today, however, proved themselves to be among the best in their categories thanks to an impressive mix of productivity-enhancing features, value for the dollar, ease of use for end users and IT administrators, and other key attributes."

Outstanding Information Governance Solution

Therefore™ 2018, Canon's exclusive-premier information management, workflow, and business analytics platform stands out, according to Buyers Lab analysts, for its information security and information governance abilities. The outstanding information management platform includes data storage security features that can assist users with their compliance efforts when transmitting, receiving, maintaining, retaining, collaborating, and deleting business information.* Features also allow companies to find, store, and catalog the personal data retained in compatible systems and tools which may help organizations with certain aspects of reporting and assessment requirements.*

Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution

uniFLOW Online, an outstanding cloud output and scan management platform, delivers essential print, capture, and routing features in an online service. Information gathered can be used by an organization to identify where print-related cost savings can be made, and the service's pull-printing feature allows a user to send a print job and release it at any compatible device on the network. The cloud-based architecture eliminates the need to purchase, deploy, and maintain a server for the application, and customers can always have the latest software in force without having to update the program.

"Cloud and security solutions will both be pivotal in 2019," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are honored to receive recognitions in two categories that will be largely influential in shaping the future workplace and helping our clients to more seamlessly conduct business."

For more information on Canon products and services, visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com .

*Products offered by Canon offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of these features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

Canon U.S.A. does not provide legal or regulatory advice concerning customers' compliance with specific laws including, without limitation, GDPR, Sarbanes Oxley, HIPAA, GLBA, Check 21, USA Patriot Act or federal, state or international privacy laws. Customers should always consult with qualified counsel to determine if they are in compliance with all applicable laws.

Canon is one of two investors in Therefore Corporation.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a client of BLI.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-wins-bli-awards-for-information-governance-and-cloud-output-management-solutions-300774042.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.