Canon : and Duplo Together Demonstrate the imagePRESS Digital Color Press Series with the Duplo DDC-810 Raised Spot UV Coater at PRINT 18

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The conversation is no longer about how print providers can save money by improving their finishing workflows, but how they can make money through printing and finishing options. Continuing to provide solutions to help bolster customers' capabilities, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has joined with Duplo, a leader in digital print finishing equipment, to showcase a range of print embellishment solutions printed on the Canon imagePRESS series at PRINT 18.

"Duplo is very proud to be working with Canon, who has been our printer vendor partner for over 10 years," says Si Nguyen, vice president of sales at Duplo USA. "We're excited for users of the Canon imagePRESS to be able to differentiate themselves from the competition and bring profitability back to print with print embellishment. The DDC-810 is a highly viable solution that delivers production output with texture and depth."

"Canon takes great pride in collaborating with fellow businesses from across the globe to continually innovate our products and help users meet the demands of the marketplace," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "By working with Duplo to extend the finishing capabilities of the output from the Canon imagePRESS, we are offering customers an option to help drive print demand."

Canon's imagePRESS C850 and C10000VP color digital production presses, are designed to help commercial printers, in-plant production environments, direct mail and transaction print service providers to produce a broad range of applications in shorter turnaround times. The Series delivers offset-like, vibrant and consistent output quality with high print resolution of up to 2400-by-2400 dpi. Together with the DDC-810 Raised Spot UV a gap is filled in the market for users to leverage print embellishment to help increase opportunities for a good return on investment. The DDC-810 Raised Spot UV is a design-driven solution that utilizes 600 x 600 dpi inkjet technology, UV lamp curing and camera image registration to deliver production output with texture and depth by applying a gloss varnish to defined areas of the substrate.

Canon U.S.A. will be exhibiting the imagePRESS C850 and C10000VP and Duplo DDC-810 in booth #2400 and Duplo will be exhibiting their lineup of nearline finishing solutions and the imagePRESS C750 in booth #3004 at PRINT 18, held in Chicago, Illinois from September 30 to October 2, 2018.

