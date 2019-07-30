Canon : and McAfee Partner to Help Enterprises Thwart Threats in the Evolving Cybersecurity Landscape

MELVILLE, N.Y. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced they have joined forces to provide enhanced embedded protection against malware execution and tampering of firmware and applications for a sometimes-overlooked endpoint—multifunction printers (MFPs). Through the partnership, Canon customers will now receive McAfee® Embedded Control as an additional standard security feature1 on third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE 3rd edition MFPs once enabled.

"The typical office document workflow continues to change, and in many ways become more complex, as confidential information now has the potential to migrate from desktops to MFPs to the cloud and beyond," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We felt it imperative to align with a company with a proven track record in the information security industry to provide our customers with additional security features that can help alleviate some concern and open up more room for what should be top of mind in an office – productivity."

"As enterprises continue to undergo their own respective digital transformations, it will become increasingly important for office equipment manufacturers to integrate cybersecurity features at the design level," says Keith Kmetz, program vice president of imaging, printing, and document solutions, IDC. "Canon and McAfee design engineers joining forces to create an MFP that embeds these features into the device is a significant step in the future printing industry."

McAfee Embedded Control, which already protects millions of devices worldwide like ATMs and retail point-of-sale systems, helps defend against zero-day and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks by blocking the execution of unauthorized applications through intelligent whitelisting. This helps reduce the risk posed by sophisticated malware, such as worms, viruses, and Trojans. Further, it helps ensure that only Canon-approved, authorized updates can be implemented within the supported imageRUNNER ADVANCE system, helping to prevent tampering of existing firmware and applications.

"As the number of connected devices in an organization grows, so do the risks from malware and attacks," said Brent Smith, director of OEM Sales, McAfee. "McAfee Embedded Control ensures the integrity of systems by only allowing authorized access to devices and blocking unauthorized executables. In today's modern-day threat landscape, we consider this alignment with Canon to be a win, and one that can help provide companies with the necessary assurance that their confidential business data will remain protected, even as office document workflows evolve."

This new functionality adds to the extensive set of security features incorporated into imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFPs. These features help secure the device and related communications, and provide the capability to efficiently manage security policies and monitor activity.

McAfee Embedded Control is available now as a standard feature on all third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE 3rd edition MFPs. These models already in customer environments can be upgraded to include this feature via a Unified Firmware Platform update available through Canon authorized dealers.

