Canon : imagePROGRAF PRO and TX Series Lineups Now Compatible with SAi's FLEXI Software to Help Meet Needs of Signage/Print-For-Pay Markets

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced that its imagePROGRAF TX and PRO Series lineups are now fully compatible with FLEXI software from SA International (SAi). This announcement regarding the PRO Series represents the addition of the 60-inch imagePROGRAF PRO-6000 Large-format printer to those devices which can be used with SAi software, helping provide color continuity on high-quality applications for stunningly vivid output for signage and pay-for-print operations.

Users of the imagePROGRAF TX Series, typically used for CAD applications, can add versatility to their devices by producing signage, posters and infographics through FLEXI software, expanding options for producing high-quality in-house applications.

"Canon's imagePROGRAF devices, specifically the PRO and TX Series models, are designed to provide versatility to produce a wide array of applications across a variety of markets, helping add value to their printing operation," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With the integration of SAi's FLEXI software and Canon's award-winning imagePROGRAF devices, we are putting the power to print high-quality, color correct applications in the hands of the customer to create bold applications and diversify their offerings."

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO and TX Series devices can now be used with the following SAi software:

Flexi Subscription

FlexiSIGN&PRINT

FlexiPRINT

SAi is a platinum member of the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF large-format solutions, an alliance network in which Canon works closely with third-party software companies to offer innovative software solutions to imagePROGRAF customers.

Users of both imagePROGRAF PRO and TX Series devices can take advantage of the following features in the SAi FLEXI suite. Canon offers powerful software solutions with its imagePROGRAF devices, utilizing the SAi software with these devices allows for increased versatility and more powerful options such as:

JOB NESTING –Automated job nesting optimizes device and media usage by grouping multiple print jobs into one job before printing. The Flexi manual layout tool also allows for quickly nesting multiple print jobs, pages, copies, tiles or separations of the same job.

–Automated job nesting optimizes device and media usage by grouping multiple print jobs into one job before printing. The Flexi manual layout tool also allows for quickly nesting multiple print jobs, pages, copies, tiles or separations of the same job. NATIVE PDF RIP ENGINE - RIP and print PDFs faster and at a higher quality with no need to convert PDF files before printing. Flexi handles PDF transparencies and layers with ease, even from the latest Adobe® applications. Get multiple jobs done quicker by RIPing as many files simultaneously as your computer can handle.

- RIP and print PDFs faster and at a higher quality with no need to convert PDF files before printing. Flexi handles PDF transparencies and layers with ease, even from the latest Adobe® applications. Get multiple jobs done quicker by RIPing as many files simultaneously as your computer can handle. SPOT COLOR MAPPING - Quickly and accurately map spot colors in the design file to exact output values for each new job and use Custom Spot Color Mapping to easily build a custom library of spot colors ensuring spot colors print exactly as planned.

- Quickly and accurately map spot colors in the design file to exact output values for each new job and use Custom Spot Color Mapping to easily build a custom library of spot colors ensuring spot colors print exactly as planned. EASY PRINT WIZARD - New to wide-format printing? Get a jump-start using Flexi's unique Print Wizard which steps you through the process of creating print jobs for the first time. Help reduce a new employee's training time and mistakes by using the wizard's step-by-step process to choose proper job settings and printer selections to create perfect prints for first-time users.

- New to wide-format printing? Get a jump-start using Flexi's unique Print Wizard which steps you through the process of creating print jobs for the first time. Help reduce a new employee's training time and mistakes by using the wizard's step-by-step process to choose proper job settings and printer selections to create perfect prints for first-time users. FEWER STEPS – The robust set of design tool were built with sign and print providers in mind, resulting in fewer clicks and ability to send jobs directly to production using Application Direct Printing or save to a hot folder.

– The robust set of design tool were built with sign and print providers in mind, resulting in fewer clicks and ability to send jobs directly to production using Application Direct Printing or save to a hot folder. FINISHING TOOLS – Helps dramatically reduce time required to finish pop-up banners, hanging banners and mounted signs with Finishing Tools to prepare all finishing aspects of banners – including grommet marks, folds, stitch marks and bleeds.

– Helps dramatically reduce time required to finish pop-up banners, hanging banners and mounted signs with Finishing Tools to prepare all finishing aspects of banners – including grommet marks, folds, stitch marks and bleeds. MOBILE APP - Enjoy on-the-go access to the recent job list, production information and job trends on both iPhone and Android mobile devices with the SAi Cloud mobile app.

The imagePROGRAF PRO Series line of large format devices ranges from 17-to-60 inches to help users achieve spectacular high-quality output and share the same core technologies, including 12-ink channels, embedded color calibration, and ability to share ICC profiles across certain devices.

Canon's imagePROGRAF TX Series features a five-color LUCIA TD pigment ink set, and a high-precision mechanical platform for fast printing. Customers can utilize the TX Series not only for technical document printing, but also for in-house signage with high-quality full-color printing.

For more information about Canon's imagePROGRAF devices and large format solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/largeformat.

For more information about the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF Large-Format Solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/imageprografalliance.

