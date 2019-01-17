Customers Ask and Canon Delivers: New Professional Print & Layout Solution Now Available for Commercial, In-house and Professional Photographers

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamlining the printing process for commercial, professional, as well as prosumer photographers alike, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the Professional Print & Layout (PPL) software for the imagePROGRAF PRO large format series of inkjet printers. The PPL software simplifies functions essential for photo printing, with features such as customizable layout settings, preview, and color management.

"Listening to the needs of our customers, we launched the Professional Print & Layout solution to bring an intuitive workflow that combines the professional capabilities of our PRO Series printers with the easy-to-use software capabilities for layout and color settings to the market," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are excited to launch a software that can help professionals create a highly effective workflow link between their images and the finished printed products."

User-Friendly Experience

PPL can be accessed as a plug-in from such software programs as Canon Digital Photo Professional, Adobe® Photoshop®, Adobe® Lightroom or as a stand-alone program. The intuitive interface allows for quick and easy navigation of printer, layout, and color management settings to help improve productivity. The easy, drag-and-drop method allows users to input images directly into template layouts, providing photographers with more freedom to easily create and visualize final print jobs.

Enhancement of Layout Function

Create and save custom template designs, such as one ideal for wedding packages, to easily use previously reliable printing and color settings. Minimize media waste with the nesting capability that lays out images in predetermined templates meant to help reduce white space and, in turn, potentially result in cost savings.

"Canon's Professional Print & Layout software gives you amazing control for print quality with a host of options for layout, color and tonal excellence that you can store and retrieve quickly and print with confidence," said Eddie Tapp, Explorer of Light - Canon U.S.A., M.Photog., MEI,Cr., API, CPP. "With this software the creative process doesn't stop with the click of the camera, PPL can help add a new dimension to your work as well as your bottom line."

Availability

The Professional Print & Layout software is compatible with the imagePROGRAF PRO Series printers and is available as a free download. For additional information on Canon's large-format portfolio, visit www.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

