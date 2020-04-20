Family Tradition: The New EOS C300 Mark III Cinema Camera Is A Super 35mm Modular Workhorse

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its robust and expansive line up of Cinema EOS digital cinema cameras, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the EOS C300 Mark III. The next-generation Super 35mm workhorse features a new Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor and, like the full-frame EOS C500 Mark II digital cinema camera, employs a modular design and an interchangeable lens mount optional accessory that allows users to easily customize the camera according to the needs of each project, making it an ideal tool for a wide range of video content production. The introduction of C300 Mark III, alongside the already announced C500 Mark II, signal Canon's equal and high attention to the two important constituencies of Super 35mm and full-frame content creation.

"Creativity should never be hampered by a lack of choice. Canon understands that, which is why we continue to expand and build upon our award-winning lineup of Cinema EOS cameras," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies and Communications Group. "The EOS C300 Mark III is the latest finely engineered cinema camera from Canon that will seamlessly integrate into a creator's toolbox, providing users with an imaging solution that delivers a myriad of possibilities and potential. We look forward to seeing the visionary content created with the EOS C300 Mark III camera."

The newly developed 4K Super 35mm DGO imaging system captures high dynamic range content by reading out each pixel through two separate gains. One gain prioritizes saturation in highlight areas while the other suppresses noise in the shadows. The result is an image with up to 16+ stops of dynamic range, clean rich shadows and vibrant highlights in up to 4K/60p. In 2K recording mode, the EOS C300 Mark III camera features recording speeds up to 180p. Equipped with Canon's latest video imaging processor, the DIGIC DV 7, the camera achieves more fluid and efficient recording of 4K and HDR and can process high-speed video recording, including 4K at up to 120p.

The EOS C300 Mark III camera utilizes Cinema RAW Lighti, a very powerful and useful tool for helping to cut the data size of a file to about one-third to one-fifth of a similar Cinema RAW file, without losing grading flexibility. In addition to being able to record 4K and 2K RAW data internally without using an external recorder, the camera also supports XF-AVC (with a choice of Intra or LongGOP), offering flexible options in recording durations.

The EOS C300 Mark III camera is modular and customizable, just like the EOS C500 Mark II camera. Included with the camera are 13 accessories, such as a 4.3-inch LCD monitor and the GR-V1 grip. Users can also choose from a wide range of additional optional accessories that allow them to configure the EOS C300 Mark III camera to their preferences. Optional accessories include the EVF-V70 electronic viewfinder, SU-15 shoulder support unit and EU-V1 and EU-V2 expansion units. The EU-V1 expansion unit allows for gen-lock, sync out, remote use and ethernet connection; while EU-V2 expansion unit features those functions plus a V-mount battery connection, two analog XLR audio ports and 24v DC Out. Additionally, the mount kits (sold separately) allow users to exchange the EF mount with an EF cinema lock mount or PL mount.

Additional features of the Canon EOS C300 Mark III camera include:

4K DCI/UHD up to 120 fps and 2K /HD up to 180 fps -- with 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC recording

DCI/UHD up to 120 fps and /HD up to 180 fps -- with 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC recording 2 CFexpress media card slots

Compatibility with EF and PL lenses (with optional mount kit) as well as anamorphic and spherical lenses

Dual Pixel CMOS AF, up to 120fps

5-axis electronic image stabilization, which can be utilized even without the use of a lens with IS functionally

Support for Canon Log 2 and 3

Four-channel recording that supports 4 XLR inputs with the use of the EU-V2 expansion unit

User LUT allowing users to upload and apply custom LUTs

The camera body is approximately 6 in (width) x 5.8 in (height) x 6.6 in (depth) with a bodyweight of approximately 3.9 lbs., making it compact and lightweight.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS C300 Mark III Cinema Camera is scheduled to be available later in 2020 for an estimated retail price of $10,999.00*. For more information, including accessory prices and availability, please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

_____________________________

i Cinema raw light can only be recorded on CFexpress Type B cards.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-tradition-the-new-eos-c300-mark-iii-cinema-camera-is-a-super-35mm-modular-workhorse-301043634.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.