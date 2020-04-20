Log in
CANON INC.

(CAJ)
The Excitement Builds: Canon Announces Additional In-Demand Specifications Of The EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

04/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today is sharing additional specifications of the highly anticipated Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera currently in development. The newly released information divulges further details on the 8K video recording capability, IBIS and more.

Newly Announced Details of The Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera include:

  • 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps
  • 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).
  • 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.
  • No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor.*
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.
  • Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.
  • A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.
  • Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

To learn more about the Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera and the additional information announced, please visit, usa.canon.com/EOSR5

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019 and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*When in 8K RAW, 8K/4K DCI modes.

