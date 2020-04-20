The Excitement Builds: Canon Announces Additional In-Demand Specifications Of The EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today is sharing additional specifications of the highly anticipated Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera currently in development. The newly released information divulges further details on the 8K video recording capability, IBIS and more.

Newly Announced Details of The Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera include:

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps

RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.

internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps. No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor.*

and video capture using the full-width of the sensor.* Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.

and recording modes. Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.

and internal recording modes. A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

To learn more about the Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera and the additional information announced, please visit, usa.canon.com/EOSR5

