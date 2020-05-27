Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Canon Inc.    CAJ

CANON INC.

(CAJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

You Asked, Canon Delivers: The EOS Webcam Utility Beta Software* Now Available For macOS[1] Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After tens of thousands of downloads and comments from Canon brand loyalists, the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software* has expanded, and is now available for macOS users. Unveiled today by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras, this beta version solution converts a compatible Canon camera into a webcam through a simple USB connection. Users were heard through multiple Canon social media channels, customer comments and media inquiries.

Similar to the Windows operating system version released April 28, the new macOS compatible software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the compatible camera to the computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will have improved video appearance while participating in video conferencing and virtual meetings.

To learn more, including whether your Canon EOS ILC or PowerShot camera is compatible, and to download the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software for both macOS and Windows, visit Canon.us/eoswebcamutility.   

If you'd like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software for macOS, please visit our forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutilitymac.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019 and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

* EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is a Beta version and it may contain errors. This Software is for use in the United States of America only, and will not be supported outside that area.

1 The following macOS versions are supported: macOS 10.15 Catalina, macOS 10.14 Mojave, macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/you-asked-canon-delivers-the-eos-webcam-utility-beta-software-now-available-for-macos1-users-301066387.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANON INC.
03:03pYOU ASKED, CANON DELIVERS : The EOS Webcam Utility Beta Software* Now Available ..
PR
05/14CANON : New imagePROGRAF TA-20 MFP L24ei Expands Printing Capabilities for Small..
PR
05/11CANON : U.S.A. Announces System Integrator Program Opening Doors To A Multitude ..
PR
04/28CANON : New Canon U.S.A., Inc. Software Solution Allows Select EOS Interchangeab..
PR
04/20CANON : U.S.A. Introduces New CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 Cinema Lens Availab..
PR
04/20FAMILY TRADITION : The New EOS C300 Mark III Cinema Camera Is A Super 35mm Modul..
PR
04/20CANON : Introduces New CJ18ex7.6B KASE S UHDgc Portable Zoom Lens Designed For 4..
PR
04/20CANON : U.S.A. Announces a Host of Firmware Updates for Professional Imaging Pro..
PR
04/20THE EXCITEMENT BUILDS : Canon Announces Additional In-Demand Specifications Of T..
PR
04/01CANON : New varioPRINT iX-Series Sheetfed Press Offers Offset Quality, Digital F..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group