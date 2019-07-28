Canon : 122 listings removed from Amazon.com after Canon files infringement reports

TOKYO, July 29, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that over approximately one year, it has used Amazon takedown procedures to report infringement based on 122 ASINs, all of which now have been removed from Amazon.com. The ASINs offered third-party laser toner cartridges from 15 vendors, which Canon believes infringe one or more of U.S. Patent No. 8,280,278, U.S. Patent No. 8,630,564, U.S. Patent No. 8,682,215, U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008, U.S. Patent No. 8,676,090 and U.S. Patent No. 8,588,646.

Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.