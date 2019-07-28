Log in
Canon : 122 listings removed from Amazon.com after Canon files infringement reports

0
07/28/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

TOKYO, July 29, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that over approximately one year, it has used Amazon takedown procedures to report infringement based on 122 ASINs, all of which now have been removed from Amazon.com. The ASINs offered third-party laser toner cartridges from 15 vendors, which Canon believes infringe one or more of U.S. Patent No. 8,280,278, U.S. Patent No. 8,630,564, U.S. Patent No. 8,682,215, U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008, U.S. Patent No. 8,676,090 and U.S. Patent No. 8,588,646.

Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 02:29:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 741 B
EBIT 2019 231 B
Net income 2019 172 B
Finance 2019 266 B
Yield 2019 5,23%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 3 255 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 223,19  JPY
Last Close Price 3 060,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC5.52%29 955
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP27.23%20 203
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION13.33%5 483
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD28.87%4 780
KONICA MINOLTA INC5.89%4 665
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)0.00%4 665
