Canon : 400 listings removed from Amazon in Canada and the United States of America after Canon files infringement reports

TOKYO, October 31, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that in about the third quarter of 2019, it has used Amazon takedown procedures to report infringement based on 400 listings*, all of which now have been removed from Amazon in Canada and the United States of America. Since June 2018, the total number of listings removed is 522*. The listings offered third-party laser toner cartridges from vendors which Canon believes infringed one or more of U.S. Patent No. 8,280,278, U.S. Patent No. 8,630,564, U.S. Patent No. 8,682,215, U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008, U.S. Patent No. 8,676,090, U.S. Patent No. 8,588,646, U.S. Pat. No. 9,581,958, Canadian Patent No. 2,635,791 and Canadian Patent No. 2,910,527.

Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.