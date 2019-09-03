Canon : A comprehensive video introduction to the Canon of today goes live on the renewed Canon Video Square

'Canon Will Change, the World Will Change,' a comprehensive video introduction to Canon's businesses-produced for a wide-ranging audience, from customers and investors to students-is now available to view on the Canon homepage. Covering everything from Canon's four new businesses, R&D, manufacturing and CSR activities, these videos introduce viewers to the Canon of today.
This comprehensive introduction spans multiple videos: 'Four New Businesses,' which focuses on Canon's healthcare, network camera, commercial printing and industrial equipment businesses; 'Research and Development,' which introduces the company's latest technologies; and 'Manufacturing,' which introduces such human resources as Canon's Meisters and Master Craftsman and their fastidious manufacturing. Canon has made available a total of five videos, including 'Canon Will Change, the World Will Change,' which comprises the above videos, and an abridged format, 'Image Version,' so viewers can take a look at the areas of Canon's business that interest them most.
A comprehensive video introduction to Canon
Canon Will Change, the World Will Change (8:44)
Four New Businesses (4:08)
Research and Development (3:50)
The Canon Video Square has been renewed
Canon has renewed the Canon Video Square, a website where users can find videos introducing Canon's corporate activities all in one place. The new format clearly displays such information as video summaries and running times, so viewers can quickly and easily find what they are looking for. In addition to the latest comprehensive video introduction to Canon, viewers can find more than 60 videos spanning five categories: About Canon, Canon Technologies, Environmental Activities, Protecting Cultural Assets and For Kids.
Click here to see the new Canon Video Square: https://global.canon/en/v-square/
The Canon Video Square top page
Disclaimer
Canon Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 02:16:02 UTC