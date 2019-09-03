Canon : A comprehensive video introduction to the Canon of today goes live on the renewed Canon Video Square

'Canon Will Change, the World Will Change,' a comprehensive video introduction to Canon's businesses-produced for a wide-ranging audience, from customers and investors to students-is now available to view on the Canon homepage. Covering everything from Canon's four new businesses, R&D, manufacturing and CSR activities, these videos introduce viewers to the Canon of today.

This comprehensive introduction spans multiple videos: 'Four New Businesses,' which focuses on Canon's healthcare, network camera, commercial printing and industrial equipment businesses; 'Research and Development,' which introduces the company's latest technologies; and 'Manufacturing,' which introduces such human resources as Canon's Meisters and Master Craftsman and their fastidious manufacturing. Canon has made available a total of five videos, including 'Canon Will Change, the World Will Change,' which comprises the above videos, and an abridged format, 'Image Version,' so viewers can take a look at the areas of Canon's business that interest them most.

A comprehensive video introduction to Canon Image Version (1:30) Canon Will Change, the World Will Change (8:44) Four New Businesses (4:08) Research and Development (3:50) Manufacturing (3:11)