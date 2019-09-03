Log in
Canon : A comprehensive video introduction to the Canon of today goes live on the renewed Canon Video Square

09/03/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

'Canon Will Change, the World Will Change,' a comprehensive video introduction to Canon's businesses-produced for a wide-ranging audience, from customers and investors to students-is now available to view on the Canon homepage. Covering everything from Canon's four new businesses, R&D, manufacturing and CSR activities, these videos introduce viewers to the Canon of today.

This comprehensive introduction spans multiple videos: 'Four New Businesses,' which focuses on Canon's healthcare, network camera, commercial printing and industrial equipment businesses; 'Research and Development,' which introduces the company's latest technologies; and 'Manufacturing,' which introduces such human resources as Canon's Meisters and Master Craftsman and their fastidious manufacturing. Canon has made available a total of five videos, including 'Canon Will Change, the World Will Change,' which comprises the above videos, and an abridged format, 'Image Version,' so viewers can take a look at the areas of Canon's business that interest them most.

A comprehensive video introduction to Canon

Image Version (1:30)

Canon Will Change, the World Will Change (8:44)

Four New Businesses (4:08)

Research and Development (3:50)

Manufacturing (3:11)

The Canon Video Square has been renewed

Canon has renewed the Canon Video Square, a website where users can find videos introducing Canon's corporate activities all in one place. The new format clearly displays such information as video summaries and running times, so viewers can quickly and easily find what they are looking for. In addition to the latest comprehensive video introduction to Canon, viewers can find more than 60 videos spanning five categories: About Canon, Canon Technologies, Environmental Activities, Protecting Cultural Assets and For Kids.
Click here to see the new Canon Video Square: https://global.canon/en/v-square/

The Canon Video Square top page

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 02:16:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 728 B
EBIT 2019 225 B
Net income 2019 168 B
Finance 2019 266 B
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 937 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 177,40  JPY
Last Close Price 2 761,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-4.79%27 634
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP8.11%17 330
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-6.63%4 599
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD17.14%4 446
KONICA MINOLTA INC-23.04%3 477
SATO HOLDINGS CORP1.56%822
