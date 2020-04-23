Log in
Canon Inc.    7751

CANON INC.

(7751)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/23
Canon : Announcement Regarding CAFC Decision

04/23/2020 | 09:03pm EDT

Federal Circuit Affirms U.S. International Trade Commission's Noninfringement Determination

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the U.S. International Trade Commission's determination of noninfringement in Investigation No. 337-TA-1106, which pertains to certain toner cartridges and photosensitive drum units sold for use in Canon and HP laser beam printers.

In the investigation, the ITC determined that the patent claims at issue should be interpreted narrowly to exclude the respondents' accused products. Canon appealed the ITC's decision to the Federal Circuit, arguing that the ITC's interpretation of the claims was legally erroneous. On April 20, 2020, the Federal Circuit issued an order affirming the ITC's decision without opinion.

Canon continues to believe that the ITC's interpretation of the patent claims is overly narrow, and is considering available options for seeking review of the Federal Circuit's decision.

Canon maintains a wide array of intellectual property rights relating to its toner cartridge technology and will continue to enforce those rights against manufacturers and sellers of infringing products.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 01:02:07 UTC
