Canon : Appeals U.S. International Trade Commission's Determination in Toner Cartridge Investigation

TOKYO, May 31, 2019-Canon announced today that it has appealed the U.S. International Trade Commission's final determination terminating Investigation No. 337-TA-1106, which pertains to certain toner cartridges and photosensitive drum units sold for use in Canon and HP laser beam printers. Canon believes that the final determination was based on an overly narrow and legally erroneous construction of Canon's patents, and through this appeal the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will review the construction de novo, without deference to the ITC.

Canon maintains a wide array of intellectual property rights relating to its toner cartridge technology and will continue to enforce those rights against manufacturers and sellers of infringing products.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.