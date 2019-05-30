Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : Appeals U.S. International Trade Commission's Determination in Toner Cartridge Investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

TOKYO, May 31, 2019-Canon announced today that it has appealed the U.S. International Trade Commission's final determination terminating Investigation No. 337-TA-1106, which pertains to certain toner cartridges and photosensitive drum units sold for use in Canon and HP laser beam printers. Canon believes that the final determination was based on an overly narrow and legally erroneous construction of Canon's patents, and through this appeal the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will review the construction de novo, without deference to the ITC.

Canon maintains a wide array of intellectual property rights relating to its toner cartridge technology and will continue to enforce those rights against manufacturers and sellers of infringing products.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 01:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:14pCANON : Appeals U.S. International Trade Commission's Determination in Toner Car..
PU
08:49aCANON : Selects ANAQUA for Patent Management
AQ
05/29CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Inkfirst from Amazon.ca
PU
05/29CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SIA 'Solution' from Amazo..
PU
05/29CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by WWW.TONERANDINKS.CO.UK LI..
PU
05/29CANON : announces conclusion of dispute with Alphaink S.r.l.
PU
05/23CANON : Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisi..
PU
05/22CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Keser, Ibrahim from Amazo..
PU
05/22CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTIN..
PU
05/22CANON : obtains Preliminary Injunction against Eurobyte Asesores Informaticos SL..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 825 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 209 B
Finance 2019 242 B
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 15,59
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 4 103 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 286  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC6.66%37 375
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP24.34%25 040
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.16%5 861
KONICA MINOLTA INC0.52%4 533
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD22.29%4 469
DATALOGIC SPA-15.29%1 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About