Canon : EOS R System wins Design for Asia Silver Award

TOKYO, November 1, 2019-Canon Inc. announced today that the company's EOS R System of interchangeable cameras and lenses was recognized for design excellence by the Hong Kong Design Centre, winning the Silver Award at the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2019.

The EOS R System

The Silver Award-winning EOS R imaging system aims to realize the full potential of Canon's RF series lenses born from the pursuit of the ultimate in lens design. Utilizing the newly developed RF mount and the greater freedom of optical design it provides, RF lenses feature a large mount diameter, short back focus1 and a new mount transmission system for enhanced communication between the lens and camera body. Together, these improvements deliver even higher image quality and enhanced usability.

EOS R System camera bodies also leverage the advantages of the new mount, featuring such imaging technologies as Dual Pixel CMOS AF phase detection autofocus and an electronic viewfinder (EVF) optimized for the system. What's more, with dedicated mount adapters that enable compatibility with Canon's rich lineup of EF and EF-S series lenses, users can continue to shoot with their existing lens collections2.

Canon has participated in the DFA Design for Asia Awards since 2013, having thus far won awards for such products as its Cinema EOS System professional cinematography equipment, video camcorders, cameras and interchangeable lenses. Encouraged by this latest industry recognition, Canon will continue striving to create products that combine the highest levels of performance and design excellence.

About the DFA Design for Asia Awards

Launched in 2003 and organized by the Hong Kong Design Centre, the DFA Design for Asia Awards has honored product designs that focus on sustainability and higher quality of life for people in the Asian market, which comprises half of the global population. The awards aim to increase the presence of such designs among the international business community as well as consumers throughout the region.