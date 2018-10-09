Log in
Canon : Europe program recognized by the U.N. for contribution towards realizing its Sustainable Devel …

10/09/2018 | 06:09am CEST

Canon Europe Ltd.'s Young People Programme, which encourages participants to tell photographic stories that support the implementation of the United Nations' (U.N.) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has received recognition from the U.N. at the SDG Leaders Reception 2018, highlighting the Company's strong and continued commitment to creating a positive impact on society and on our planet.

The official logo of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Participants of Canon's Young People Programme in South Africa

The SDG Leaders Reception 2018 was held on September 23 under the concept of bringing together leaders from diverse sectors to reaffirm existing commitments, highlighting substantial progress and encouraging the efforts of external actors to drive further action, awareness and accountability to meet the SDGs. Canon was among eight companies invited because of their strong support for the SDGs.

The event was hosted by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and H.E. Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway, with film producer-director Richard Curtis presiding as master of ceremonies. Also attending the event were such prominent figures as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, U.N. Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed and California Gov. Jerry Brown.

The U.N. has 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including promoting gender equality and ending hunger. Canon Europe's Young People Programme, which began in 2015, gives people ages 13-18 the opportunity to harness the power of imaging by using Canon products to create positive change in these areas. The program is active in 18 countries and continues to grow.

To find out more about the latest Young People Programme activities, please click the link below.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:07:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 092 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 270 B
Finance 2018 296 B
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 14,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 4 824 B
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, Vice President & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-14.87%42 429
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP11.28%23 703
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.28%6 829
KONICA MINOLTA INC10.39%5 402
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-18.45%5 323
DATALOGIC SPA-3.96%1 993
