Canon : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director

05/01/2020 | 02:04am EDT

May 1, 2020

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (First section) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director

Canon Inc. (the "Company") approved a change of the Company's Representative Directors at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 1, 2020, as follows.

  1. Reason for Change
    Masaya Maeda, President & COO, made a request to resign on May 1, 2020, due to health reasons. As a result, the Company passed a resolution to have Fujio Mitarai, Chairman & CEO, serve concurrently as President & COO at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 1, 2020.
    The Company will aim to raise corporate value even further by strengthening and enhancing its management structure going forward.
  2. Change of Representative Director

Name

New Position

Current Position

Fujio Mitarai

Representative Director,

Representative Director,

Chairman & President & CEO

Chairman & CEO

Masaya Maeda

Chief Technology Advisor

Representative Director,

President & COO

3. Scheduled Date of Change of Representative Director May 1, 2020

4. Brief Personal Record of the Newly-appointed Chairman & CEO (concurrently President & COO)

Name &

Brief Person Record

No. of

Date of Birth

Shares

Held

Apr. 1961:

Entered the Company

Mar. 1981:

Director

Mar. 1985:

Managing Director

Mar. 1989

Senior Managing & Representative Director

Fujio Mitarai

Mar. 1993:

Executive Vice President & Representative Director

134,023

Sep. 23, 1935

Sep. 1995:

President & CEO

May 2006:

Chairman & CEO

Mar. 2012:

Chairman & President & CEO

Mar. 2016:

Chairman & CEO

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
