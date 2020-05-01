Canon : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director

May 1, 2020

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (First section) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director

Canon Inc. (the "Company") approved a change of the Company's Representative Directors at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 1, 2020, as follows.

Reason for Change

Masaya Maeda, President & COO, made a request to resign on May 1, 2020, due to health reasons. As a result, the Company passed a resolution to have Fujio Mitarai, Chairman & CEO, serve concurrently as President & COO at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 1, 2020.

The Company will aim to raise corporate value even further by strengthening and enhancing its management structure going forward. Change of Representative Director

Name New Position Current Position Fujio Mitarai Representative Director, Representative Director, Chairman & President & CEO Chairman & CEO Masaya Maeda Chief Technology Advisor Representative Director, President & COO

3. Scheduled Date of Change of Representative Director May 1, 2020