Canon : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director

May 1, 2020
Canon Inc.
Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai
Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director
Canon Inc. (the "Company") approved a change of the Company's Representative Directors at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 1, 2020, as follows.
-
Reason for Change
Masaya Maeda, President & COO, made a request to resign on May 1, 2020, due to health reasons. As a result, the Company passed a resolution to have Fujio Mitarai, Chairman & CEO, serve concurrently as President & COO at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 1, 2020.
The Company will aim to raise corporate value even further by strengthening and enhancing its management structure going forward.
-
Change of Representative Director
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Fujio Mitarai
|
Representative Director,
|
Representative Director,
|
|
Chairman & President & CEO
|
Chairman & CEO
|
Masaya Maeda
|
Chief Technology Advisor
|
Representative Director,
|
|
|
President & COO
3. Scheduled Date of Change of Representative Director May 1, 2020
4. Brief Personal Record of the Newly-appointed Chairman & CEO (concurrently President & COO)
|
Name &
|
|
Brief Person Record
|
No. of
|
Date of Birth
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Held
|
|
Apr. 1961:
|
Entered the Company
|
|
|
Mar. 1981:
|
Director
|
|
|
Mar. 1985:
|
Managing Director
|
|
|
Mar. 1989
|
Senior Managing & Representative Director
|
|
Fujio Mitarai
|
Mar. 1993:
|
Executive Vice President & Representative Director
|
134,023
|
Sep. 23, 1935
|
Sep. 1995:
|
President & CEO
|
|
|
May 2006:
|
Chairman & CEO
|
|
|
Mar. 2012:
|
Chairman & President & CEO
|
|
|
Mar. 2016:
|
Chairman & CEO
|
