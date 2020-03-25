Canon : Notice Regarding Determination of Features of Issuance of Stock - Type Compensation Stock Options

March 25, 2020

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (First Section) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Notice Regarding Determination of Features of Issuance of Stock‐

Type Compensation Stock Options

Canon Inc. (the "Company") determined, at a Board of Directors' meeting held on February 13, 2020, the specific details of issuance of stock acquisition rights as stock-type compensation stock options to be issued on March 25, 2020.

The Company hereby announces that the price to be paid in exchange for the stock acquisition rights (the "Allotment Price") has been determined at JPY 170,300 per stock acquisition right (JPY 1,703 per share)* by assigning today's closing price of the common stock of the Company in ordinary trading at the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other conditions to the formula using Black-Scholes Model determined at the above meeting.

*The Company shall entitle the person granted the stock acquisition rights to receive remuneration equal to the amount of the Allotment Price, and such remuneration right and the payment obligation of the Allotment Price to the Company shall be offset.

As for specific details of issuance of stock-type compensation stock options, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Features of Issuance of Stock-Type Compensation Stock Options" dated February 13, 2020.

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to future results, performance and achievements that are subject to risk and uncertainties and reflect management's views and

1