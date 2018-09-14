Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canon : One year until Rugby World Cup Japan 2019™ kicks off!

09/14/2018 | 03:13am CEST

Canon announces Instagram account and special web page introducing the charm of host cities

Introducing the charm of RWC2019 host cities through Instagram

Canon's @make_the_moment
Instagram account (image)

With one year to go until Rugby World Cup 2019 kicks off in Japan, Canon is launching its @make_the_moment Instagram account.
(URL: https://www.instagram.com/make_the_moment/)

Twelve photographers living in the suburbs of the host cities* have joined the project and will introduce the charm of their city through photos ranging from famous sightseeing spots to photo spots discovered as part of this venture as well as local gourmet food and leisure activities. What's more, users have the chance to have their photos picked up and shared via the account by applying the following designated hashtags to their post:
#RWC2019, #rwc2019_moment and #(host city)
Rugby lovers, photo lovers and travel lovers be sure to follow the account and share photos that capture the charm of these cities!

  • *Sapporo City, Iwate Prefecture and Kamaishi City, Saitama Prefecture and Kumagaya City, Tokyo Metropolitan, Kanagawa Prefecture and Yokohama City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Aichi Prefecture and Toyota City, Osaka Prefecture and Higashiosaka City, Kobe City, Fukuoka Prefecture and Fukuoka City, Kumamoto Prefecture and Kumamoto City, Oita Prefecture. (Host responsibilities will be shared by Cities and Prefectures written together)

A special web page introducing local photo spots

Canon's 'make the moment - RWC2019 Host City
Photo Spot Project' web page (image)

From September 20, Canon will launch a special web page: make the moment - RWC2019 Host City Photo Spot Project, on its Rugby World Cup 2019 website in connection with the @make_the_moment Instagram account. On this page Canon will introduce detailed information about photo spots in host cities (maps from match venues, shooting information, etc.). Whether you have already got your tickets or you're waiting to get your hands on some, be sure to use this site and find photo spots to enjoy between Rugby World Cup 2019 matches! URL: RWC2019.canon

With momentum growing since the 500-day countdown to Rugby World Cup 2019, Canon is launching this second stage of promotional activities and as an official sponsor will continue to drum up excitement for the event!

  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:12:01 UTC
