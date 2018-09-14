Canon : One year until Rugby World Cup Japan 2019™ kicks off!

With one year to go until Rugby World Cup 2019 kicks off in Japan, Canon is launching its @make_the_moment Instagram account.

(URL: https://www.instagram.com/make_the_moment/)

Twelve photographers living in the suburbs of the host cities* have joined the project and will introduce the charm of their city through photos ranging from famous sightseeing spots to photo spots discovered as part of this venture as well as local gourmet food and leisure activities. What's more, users have the chance to have their photos picked up and shared via the account by applying the following designated hashtags to their post:

#RWC2019, #rwc2019_moment and #(host city)

Rugby lovers, photo lovers and travel lovers be sure to follow the account and share photos that capture the charm of these cities!