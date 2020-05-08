Canon : Partial extension of temporary suspension of operations at Canon Inc. headquarters and certain offices

TOKYO, May 8, 2020-Canon Inc., in an effort to protect the health of our employees and their families, neighboring families and businesses, as well as customers and business partners, and to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has gradually implemented a temporary and partial suspension of operations at our headquarters and certain offices in Japan since April 7.

Based on the Japanese government's extension of the ongoing nationwide state of emergency until May 31, Canon Inc. today announces that the following offices will accordingly extend the partial suspension of operations until this date while further expanding our work-from-home capabilities and undertaking measures required to maintain business functions.

■ Offices extending partial suspension of operations

April 7 (Tue.) - May 31 (Sun.)

・Company Headquarters: 30-2, Shimomaruko 3-chome, Ohta-ku, Tokyo 146-8501, Japan

・Kawasaki Office: 70-1 Yanagicho, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 212-8602, Japan

・Kosugi Office: 9-1, Imaikami-cho, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 211-8501, Japan

・Tamagawa Office: 16-1, Shimonoge 3-chome, Takatsu-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 213-8512, Japan

・Yako office: 451, Tsukagoshi 3-chome, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 212-8530, Japan April 8 (Wed.) - May 31 (Sun.)

・Hiratsuka Plant: 22-5, Tamura 9-chome, Hiratsuka, Kanagawa 254-0013, Japan

・Ayase Plant: 2596 Yoshioka, Ayase, Kanagawa 252-1124, Japan April 21 (Tue.) - May 31 (Sun.)

・Toride Plant: 5-1, Hakusan 7-chome, Toride, Ibaraki 302-8501, Japan



We sincerely apologize for any difficulties caused to our customers and business partners as a result of this decision, and greatly appreciate your understanding.

In addition, the Canon Inc. headquarters in Tokyo and the Canon Medical Systems Corporation headquarters in Kawasaki City will continue to provide support for treatment systems installed at front-line medical facilities in order to ensure they continue operating smoothly.

We will continue to respond to the changing situation, maintaining as our highest priorities the protection the health of our employees and their families, neighboring families and businesses, customers and business partners, and helping to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will review and revise our response as the situation evolves.