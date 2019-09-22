Canon : Replay Rugby World Cup 2019™ from exciting new angles! Free Viewpoint Video now available on Canon's comprehensive sports site

What is Canon Sports Website?

Canon supports the development of sport by introducing new products and technology, by supporting sports photographers and TV crews, by sponsoring sporting events, and through corporate sports initiatives. To that end, Canon has set up its comprehensive sports site to introduce these activities in one place.

Canon has also released a video showcasing the company's vision for its Stadium Imaging Solutions, which expand the boundaries of sports spectating, protect the safety and security of stadiums, contribute to smooth management of events and support training and improved performance for athletes. Beyond just revolutionizing sports for spectators, Canon imaging solutions are transforming the sports world for all kinds of people, from management staff to athletes.