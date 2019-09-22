Log in
CANON INC

(7751)
Canon : Replay Rugby World Cup 2019™ from exciting new angles! Free Viewpoint Video now available on Canon's comprehensive sports site

09/22/2019

What is Canon Sports Website?

Canon supports the development of sport by introducing new products and technology, by supporting sports photographers and TV crews, by sponsoring sporting events, and through corporate sports initiatives. To that end, Canon has set up its comprehensive sports site to introduce these activities in one place.

Canon has also released a video showcasing the company's vision for its Stadium Imaging Solutions, which expand the boundaries of sports spectating, protect the safety and security of stadiums, contribute to smooth management of events and support training and improved performance for athletes. Beyond just revolutionizing sports for spectators, Canon imaging solutions are transforming the sports world for all kinds of people, from management staff to athletes.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 12:06:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 714 B
EBIT 2019 219 B
Net income 2019 164 B
Finance 2019 227 B
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 3 122 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 137,40  JPY
Last Close Price 2 934,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC1.19%28 923
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP14.71%18 341
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.58%5 008
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD26.80%4 736
KONICA MINOLTA INC-18.39%3 621
SATO HOLDINGS CORP13.41%905
