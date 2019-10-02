Log in
Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge Offered by ESTON Store from Amazon.ca

10/02/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

TOKYO, October 3, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by ESTON store.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model 125A toner cartridges sold by ESTON store via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested that Amazon remove the corresponding listing for this product with the Amazon Standard Identification Number B01DLP1VHG.

At the time of this announcement, the above identified listing was no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 01:13:03 UTC
