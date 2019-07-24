Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by ESTON Store from Amazon.ca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

TOKYO, July 25, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by ESTON Store.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model 125A toner cartridges sold by ESTON Store via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested that Amazon remove the corresponding listing for these products, listed under the Amazon Standard Identification Number B01DLP1VHG.

At the time of this announcement, the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 01:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:15pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by ESTON Store from Amazon.c..
PU
09:15pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Green2Print from Amazon.e..
PU
05:39aCANON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03aCANON : profit on track to fall by 36%, hit by weak China demand
AQ
07/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Economic Red Flags As Trade-war Standoff ..
DJ
07/17CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by AMZIC LTD from Amazon.co..
PU
07/16AXIS COMMADR : Sensative Announces Strategic Partnership with Axis Communication..
AQ
07/10CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by SaveOnMany from Amazon.ca
PU
07/10CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin di..
PU
07/04CANON : Document Capture Software Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estim..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 771 B
EBIT 2019 249 B
Net income 2019 186 B
Finance 2019 216 B
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 3 322 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 231,63  JPY
Last Close Price 3 123,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC6.90%30 514
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP27.99%20 435
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION14.32%5 561
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD30.80%4 879
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)0.00%4 769
KONICA MINOLTA INC7.64%4 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group