Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Inkfirst from Amazon.ca

TOKYO, May 30, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by Inkfirst.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CB540A toner cartridges sold by Inkfirst via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested that Amazon remove the corresponding listing for this product, offered under the ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B00866FB7M.

At the time of this announcement, the above identified listing was no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.