Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc. from Amazon.ca

TOKYO, September 3, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by Laser Tek Services, Inc.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CC530A, CC531A, CC532A and CC533A toner cartridges sold by Laser Tek Services, Inc. via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested the removal of the corresponding listings for these products, namely, Amazon Standard Identification Numbers B00M28AKJ4, B007JUU8II, B007JUT91U, B00M28AHVK, B00M28AI14, B00M28AY4K, B00M28AJWM, B00M28AW0Q, B00M28AFUS and B00M28ANTQ.

At the time of this announcement, products sold under the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.