Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc.    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc from Amazon.ca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

October 29, 2019

Canon Inc.

TOKYO, October 29, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by Laser Tek Services, Inc.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CB540A, CB541A, CB542A, CB543A, CE320A, CE321A, CE322A and CE323A toner cartridges sold by Laser Tek Services, Inc via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested the removal of the corresponding listings for these products, having Amazon Standard Identification Numbers B00M28A8Y6, B00M28A6PW, B00M28ACWO, B00M28ALXE, B00M28AAQM, B00M28AF8A, B00M28AD28, B00M28ANNM, B00M28AQ34, B00M28AUBM, B00OU10QJ0, B00OU10T4W, B00OU117WK, B00OU10RNA, B00OU11A68, B00OU11BVM and B00OU10COE.

At the time of this announcement, products sold under the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC.
09:17pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc f..
PU
09:17pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Copystars Dvd Duplicator ..
PU
09:17pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Toners R Us from Amazon.c..
PU
05:07aCANON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:57aCANON : Results for 3Q 2019
PU
04:43aCANON : cuts profit estimates for 3rd time on weak China sales
AQ
10/24CANON : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in United States
PU
10/24CANON : announces development of the new EOS-1D X Mark III flagship DSLR camera
PU
10/22U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR EQUIPMEN : Elfa
RE
10/20CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by TRIPLE BEST from Amazon.c..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 668 B
EBIT 2019 195 B
Net income 2019 146 B
Finance 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 3 122 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 070,13  JPY
Last Close Price 2 934,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC.1.21%28 895
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.54%18 020
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.86%4 875
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.31.19%4 814
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-16.63%3 644
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION19.25%943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group