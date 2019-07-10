Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by SaveOnMany from Amazon.ca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

TOKYO, July 11, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by SaveOnMany.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF210A and CE320A toner cartridges sold by SaveOnMany via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested the removal of the corresponding listings for these products, having Amazon Standard Identification Numbers B015PG9D0Q and B00J4EA2EW.

At the time of this announcement, products sold under the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:33pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by SaveOnMany from Amazon.ca
PU
09:33pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin di..
PU
07/04CANON : Document Capture Software Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estim..
AQ
07/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by ilcompatibile di massimil..
PU
07/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by BELLIVESTORE SAS DI LIN ..
PU
07/03The Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 10...
AQ
07/01Portable Ultrasound Devices Market - 2019 Global Trends, Segments And Company..
AQ
06/27CANON : Regarding the decision to impose a fine by the European Commission
PU
06/27Canon hit with 28 million euro EU fine for jumping gun in Toshiba deal
RE
06/26CANON INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 803 B
EBIT 2019 273 B
Net income 2019 201 B
Finance 2019 213 B
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 3 397 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 226  JPY
Last Close Price 3 193  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC10.10%31 254
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP28.44%20 436
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION15.05%5 566
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD35.18%5 056
KONICA MINOLTA INC11.67%4 935
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)9.93%4 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About