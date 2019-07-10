Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by SaveOnMany from Amazon.ca

TOKYO, July 11, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by SaveOnMany.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF210A and CE320A toner cartridges sold by SaveOnMany via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested the removal of the corresponding listings for these products, having Amazon Standard Identification Numbers B015PG9D0Q and B00J4EA2EW.

At the time of this announcement, products sold under the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.