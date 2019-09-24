Log in
Canon : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by UrbanInspirations from Amazon.ca

0
09/24/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

TOKYO, September 25, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of an Amazon.ca listing for certain toner cartridges sold by UrbanInspirations.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF210X, CF211A, CF212A and CF213A toner cartridges sold by UrbanInspirations via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested the removal of the corresponding listings for these products, namely Amazon Standard Identification Number B071F3BBT5.

At the time of this announcement, products sold under the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:37:01 UTC
