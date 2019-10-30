Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc.    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : activities lead to the removal of 2,656 listings from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

TOKYO, October 31, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that in about the third quarter of 2019, it has used the Amazon Reporting Tool*, letters of inquiry, and/or information letters to successfully remove 2,656 listings** from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France. Since June 2018, the total number of listings removed is 3,844**. The listings offered third-party laser toner cartridges from vendors which Canon believes infringed one or more of European Patent No. 2 087 407 and European Patent No. 1 977 289.

Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.

Country Number of removed listings
Germany 475
Italy 451
Spain 194
United Kingdom 1,216
France 320
  • *The 'Amazon Reporting Tool' is a service offered by Amazon and does not encompass any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. Canon appreciates the support of Amazon in protecting its intellectual property.
  • **The number of removed listings is the sum of the number of removed listings in each country.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 01:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC.
09:32pCANON : activities lead to the removal of 2,656 listings from Amazon in Germany,..
PU
09:32pCANON : 400 listings removed from Amazon in Canada and the United States of Amer..
PU
10/28CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc f..
PU
10/28CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Copystars Dvd Duplicator ..
PU
10/28CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Toners R Us from Amazon.c..
PU
10/28CANON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28CANON : Results for 3Q 2019
PU
10/28CANON : cuts profit estimates for 3rd time on weak China sales
AQ
10/24CANON : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in United States
PU
10/24CANON : announces development of the new EOS-1D X Mark III flagship DSLR camera
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 653 B
EBIT 2019 196 B
Net income 2019 147 B
Finance 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 3 162 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 058,80  JPY
Last Close Price 2 972,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC.2.52%28 438
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.64%18 014
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.33.31%4 954
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.13%4 855
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-16.94%3 680
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION21.78%949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group