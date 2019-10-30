Canon : activities lead to the removal of 2,656 listings from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France

TOKYO, October 31, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that in about the third quarter of 2019, it has used the Amazon Reporting Tool*, letters of inquiry, and/or information letters to successfully remove 2,656 listings** from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France. Since June 2018, the total number of listings removed is 3,844**. The listings offered third-party laser toner cartridges from vendors which Canon believes infringed one or more of European Patent No. 2 087 407 and European Patent No. 1 977 289.

Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.

Country Number of removed listings Germany 475 Italy 451 Spain 194 United Kingdom 1,216 France 320