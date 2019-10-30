Canon : activities lead to the removal of 2,656 listings from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France

TOKYO, October 31, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that in about the third quarter of 2019, it has used the Amazon Reporting Tool*, letters of inquiry, and/or information letters to successfully remove 2,656 listings** from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France. Since June 2018, the total number of listings removed is 3,844**. The listings offered third-party laser toner cartridges from vendors which Canon believes infringed one or more of European Patent No. 2 087 407 and European Patent No. 1 977 289.
Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.
|
Country
|
Number of removed listings
|
Germany
|
475
|
Italy
|
451
|
Spain
|
194
|
United Kingdom
|
1,216
|
France
|
320
-
*The 'Amazon Reporting Tool' is a service offered by Amazon and does not encompass any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. Canon appreciates the support of Amazon in protecting its intellectual property.
-
**The number of removed listings is the sum of the number of removed listings in each country.
