Canon : activities led to the removal of 1,153 listings from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom

TOKYO, July 29, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that over approximately one year, it has used the Amazon Reporting Tool or letters of inquiry to successfully remove 1,153 ASINs from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom offering third-party laser toner cartridges from 141 vendors based on one or more of European Patent No. 2 087 407 and European Patent No. 1 977 289.

Canon respects the intellectual property rights of others and will continue to enforce its own intellectual property rights.

Country Number of removed ASINs Germany 537 Italy 198 Spain 166 United Kingdom 252