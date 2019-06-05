Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with 5-Sterne Handel UG (limited liability) and its managing directors

TOKYO, June 6, 2019-Canon Inc. and 5-Sterne Handel UG (limited liability), doing business as 'Starlet24', as well as its managing directors agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. 5-Sterne Handel UG (limited liability) inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 96/18) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Furthermore, 5-Sterne Handel UG (limited liability) has agreed to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.