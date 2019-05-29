Log in
CANON INC

(7751)
Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Alphaink S.r.l.

05/29/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

TOKYO, May 30, 2019 - Canon Inc. and Alphaink S.r.l. as well as its managing director agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Alphaink S.r.l. inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction of the District Court Düsseldorf (docket no. 4a O 75/18) based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. With respect to the Italian portion of EP 2 087 407 B1 Alphaink S.r.l. has voluntarily agreed to refrain from detaining, making, importing, promoting and commercializing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member for use in various models of HP and/or Canon laser beam printers in Italy. With respect to the UK portion of EP 2 087 407 B1, Alphaink S.r.l. has voluntarily agreed to refrain from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or owning the laser toner cartridges in the UK. Furthermore, Alphaink S.r.l. has agreed to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:13:05 UTC
