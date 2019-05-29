Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Alphaink S.r.l.

TOKYO, May 30, 2019 - Canon Inc. and Alphaink S.r.l. as well as its managing director agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Alphaink S.r.l. inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction of the District Court Düsseldorf (docket no. 4a O 75/18) based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. With respect to the Italian portion of EP 2 087 407 B1 Alphaink S.r.l. has voluntarily agreed to refrain from detaining, making, importing, promoting and commercializing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member for use in various models of HP and/or Canon laser beam printers in Italy. With respect to the UK portion of EP 2 087 407 B1, Alphaink S.r.l. has voluntarily agreed to refrain from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or owning the laser toner cartridges in the UK. Furthermore, Alphaink S.r.l. has agreed to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.