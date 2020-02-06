Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Bublat GmbH & Co. KG and its managing directors

TOKYO, February 7, 2020-Canon today announces that it signed a settlement agreement with Bublat GmbH & Co. KG and its managing directors in order to resolve their patent dispute regarding Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 B1 ('EP '289'). The matter at issue concerns the offering and distribution of certain laser toner cartridges by Bublat GmbH & Co. KG, via, for example, www.amazon.de and www.druckerpatronenexpress.de. The settlement agreement inter alia includes a Europe-wide cease-and-desist declaration, whereupon Bublat GmbH & Co. KG and its managing directors are prohibited from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or possessing certain laser toner cartridges that infringe claim 1 and 2 of EP '289 in all countries where EP 1 977 '289 B1 is valid and in force.
The cartridges at issue include a developing unit moveable relative to the drum unit when receiving force via a force receiving device. The respective cartridges can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CE320A, HP CE322A and HP CE323A which are compatible with HP laser beam printers. Furthermore, Bublat GmbH & Co. KG as well as its managing directors have agreed to pay damages for past infringement to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.
