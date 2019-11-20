Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Craig Maleedy, trading as "cartrite.co.uk"

TOKYO, November 21, 2019-Canon Inc. and Craig Maleedy, doing business as 'cartrite.co.uk,' agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Craig Maleedy inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 9/19) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Furthermore, Craig Maleedy has agreed to refrain from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or possessing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member for use in various models of HP and/or Canon laser beam printers in all countries where EP 2 087 407 B1 is valid and in force. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.
