Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Ines Krämer, trading as "Büroartikelhandel DruFax" and "Faxland"

TOKYO, December 4, 2019-Canon Inc. and Ines Krämer, doing business as 'Büroartikelhandel DruFax' and 'Faxland,' agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Ines Krämer inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 10/19) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Furthermore, Ines Krämer has agreed to refrain from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or possessing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member for use in various models of HP and/or Canon laser beam printers in all countries where EP 2 087 407 B1 is valid and in force and to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.