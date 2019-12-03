Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Ines Krämer, trading as "Büroartikelhandel DruFax" and "Faxland"

TOKYO, December 4, 2019-Canon Inc. and Ines Krämer, doing business as 'Büroartikelhandel DruFax' and 'Faxland,' agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Ines Krämer inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 10/19) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Furthermore, Ines Krämer has agreed to refrain from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or possessing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member for use in various models of HP and/or Canon laser beam printers in all countries where EP 2 087 407 B1 is valid and in force and to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.
Disclaimer
Canon Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 01:52:10 UTC