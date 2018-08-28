Log in
CANON INC (7751)

CANON INC (7751)
  News  
Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH

08/28/2018

TOKYO, August 28, 2018-Canon Inc. and N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH, also doing business under 'New Time Trade Company,' as well as its managing director agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 130/17) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:16:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 133 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 271 B
Finance 2018 288 B
Yield 2018 4,59%
P/E ratio 2018 14,04
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 4 697 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 770  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, Vice President & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-16.62%42 234
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-0.53%21 464
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-29.00%6 862
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-19.89%5 217
KONICA MINOLTA INC-0.27%4 975
DATALOGIC SPA0.10%2 099
