Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH

TOKYO, August 28, 2018-Canon Inc. and N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH, also doing business under 'New Time Trade Company,' as well as its managing director agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 130/17) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.