Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Turbon AG, Turbon Europe GmbH and Mr. Michael Pages

06/13/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

TOKYO, June 14, 2019-Canon Inc. and Turbon AG, Turbon Europe GmbH as well as Michael Pages (Managing Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director) agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. In the course of the litigation Canon asserted claim 25 of European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1, relating to a process cartridge, against Turbon with the Court of Appeals Düsseldorf. Turbon agreed to refrain from making, offering, putting into circulation and/or importing and/or owning laser toner cartridges based on a certain manufacturing method and comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member for use in various models of HP and/or Canon laser beam printers in Germany. Furthermore, Turbon has agreed to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 01:28:08 UTC
