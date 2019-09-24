Canon : announces conclusion of patent infringement dispute in Russia

TOKYO, September 25, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the successful conclusion of a patent infringement dispute in Russia against the defendants LLC VTT and LLC Pallady.

Canon filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against the defendants LLC VTT and LLC Pallady asserting that defendants' sales of certain toner cartridges infringe Canon's Russian Federation patent 2467370. On January 31, 2019, the Moscow Arbitration Court issued the decision in favor of Canon which, among others, permanently enjoins the defendants from selling the products found to infringe, and awards Canon a total of 4,000,000 rubles in compensation.

The defendants filed appeals against the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court to the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal. The Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal decided to uphold the decision on April 17, 2019, and issued its final ruling in full on May 6, 2019. The defendants decided not to appeal to the Court on Intellectual Property Rights and have properly executed the decision.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.