Canon : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in U.S.

TOKYO, August 31, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement dispute with Ink Technologies Printer Supplies, LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, concerning toner cartridges sold for use in various models of HP laser beam printers.

In May 2018, Canon sued Ink Technologies for infringement of Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958 B2 based on Ink Technologies' sales of infringing toner cartridges, including sales made through its website www.inktechnologies.com.

To resolve the lawsuit, Ink Technologies agreed to pay Canon an undisclosed amount and stipulated to a Consent Judgment and Permanent Injunction from the Southern District of Ohio, which prohibits Ink Technologies from making, using, selling and offering for sale in the United States, and from importing into the United States, the toner cartridges that Canon accused of infringement, including toner cartridges having the HE-CF360X, HE-CF361X, HE-CF362X and HE-CF363X product designations.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.