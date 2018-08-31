Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC (7751)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canon : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:09am CEST

TOKYO, August 31, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement dispute with Ink Technologies Printer Supplies, LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, concerning toner cartridges sold for use in various models of HP laser beam printers.

In May 2018, Canon sued Ink Technologies for infringement of Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958 B2 based on Ink Technologies' sales of infringing toner cartridges, including sales made through its website www.inktechnologies.com.

To resolve the lawsuit, Ink Technologies agreed to pay Canon an undisclosed amount and stipulated to a Consent Judgment and Permanent Injunction from the Southern District of Ohio, which prohibits Ink Technologies from making, using, selling and offering for sale in the United States, and from importing into the United States, the toner cartridges that Canon accused of infringement, including toner cartridges having the HE-CF360X, HE-CF361X, HE-CF362X and HE-CF363X product designations.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 04:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
06:09aCANON : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in U.S.
PU
08/29VIDEO DECODER MARKET ANALYSIS WITH O : The demand for video decoder has been eve..
AQ
08/28CANON : MxHERO Announces New Solutions with Box and Canon for the Legal Industry
AQ
08/28CANON : announces conclusion of dispute with N.T.T. New Time Trade GmbH
PU
08/25CANON : Axis contributes to Hyderabad Community CCTV project
AQ
08/25Video Surveillance Market Technology Growth Analysis over the World
AQ
08/23Global Video Analytics Market 2018 by Growth Factors, Applications, Regional ..
AQ
08/22CANON : Axis Communications, BriefCam, Lenel, Milestone and Ruckus Collaborate t..
AQ
08/15CANON : CIAA Announces New Partnership With Canon USA
AQ
08/14CANON : Offers Enhanced Features with Therefore 2018 to Help Businesses Better M..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Motorola unit challenges Canon patents 
08/23Trade War Escalates With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs 
08/23Nikon unveils first mirrorless camera 
07/3027 Industrial Sector 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Tagged For July 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 133 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 271 B
Finance 2018 288 B
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 4 770 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 770  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, Vice President & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-16.03%42 706
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP0.19%21 616
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.96%6 892
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-18.20%5 438
KONICA MINOLTA INC2.62%5 095
DATALOGIC SPA2.04%2 105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.