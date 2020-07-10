Canon : announces conclusion of toner cartridge patent lawsuit in U.S.

TOKYO, July 10, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement dispute with Globest Trading Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, concerning toner cartridges sold for use in various models of Canon and HP laser beam printers.

In October 2019, Canon sued Globest for infringement of Canon's U.S. Patent Nos. 7,869,740 B2, 8,165,494 B2, 8,588,646 B2, 8,971,760 B2, 9,494,916 B2, 9,857,763 B2 and 10,162,304 B2 based on Globest's sales of infringing toner cartridges, including toner cartridges sold under the brand 'Ink E-Sale.' As set forth in the complaint, Globest sold the infringing toner cartridges at least through the 'Global Toner' storefront on Amazon.com.

To resolve the lawsuit, Globest stipulated to a Consent Judgment and Permanent Injunction from the Central District of California, which prohibits it from making, using, selling and offering for sale in the U.S., and from importing into the U.S., the toner cartridges that Canon accused of infringement, including toner cartridges having the product designations CF210X, CF211A, CF212A, CF213A, CB540A, CB541A, CB542A, CB543A, CE320A, CE321A, CE322A, CE323A, CRG-116, CRG-131H, CE410X, CE411A, CE412A, CE413A, CF380X, CF381A, CF382A, CF383A, CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A, CRG-118, PTCF210A, PTCF211A, PTCF212A and PTCF213A. As part of the settlement, Globest's parent company, Internet Brand Development (HK) Limited, and its affiliates also agreed not to sell those toner cartridges in the U.S. and various other countries.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.