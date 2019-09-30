Canon : announces corporate name change of Océ to Canon Production Printing

Log in
09/30/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

TOKYO, October 1, 2019-Canon Inc. ('Canon'; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Fujio Mitarai) and Océ Holding B.V. ('Océ'; President and CEO: Minoru Asada; Headquarters: Venlo, the Netherlands) today announced the official corporate name (trade name) change of Canon Group company Océ to Canon Production Printing.

After joining the Canon Group in 2010, Océ continued to develop and manufacture its printing products under the Océ brand. By renaming Océ to Canon Production Printing and integrating the Océ products under the Canon brand, we will create brand unity across all areas of our printing business, improve synergies across our portfolio and establish a clear end-to-end, go-to-market approach. The change of the company name comes into effect as of January 1, 2020.

Since its establishment in 1877, Océ has introduced a number of unique copying and printing technologies. Through further integration with the Canon Group, Océ will continue to develop its core technologies and grow its market share as Canon Production Printing, in order to accelerate the growth of the Canon Group's commercial printing business worldwide.

About Océ

Océ develops and manufactures high-tech printing products and workflow software for the commercial printing market. The product offering includes continuous-feed and cut-sheet printers for high-volume printing and publishing, and large-format printers for display graphics and CAE/GIS applications.

Overview of Océ

1) Trade name Océ
2) New trade name Canon Production Printing
3) Representative Minoru Asada (President and Chief Executive Officer)
4) Location Venlo, Netherlands
5) Established October, 1877
6) Scope of business Production printing hardware and software

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 01:27:03 UTC
