Canon : comprises approximately 70% of press cameras used during Rugby World Cup 2019™ knock out stage

11/07/2019 | 11:25pm EST

November 8, 2019

Canon Inc.
Canon Marketing Japan Inc.

TOKYO, November 8, 2019-Canon Inc. and Canon Marketing Japan Inc. announced today that Canon-brand equipment comprised an approximately 70% share of cameras1 used by press photographers at match venues during the knock out stage of Rugby World Cup 2019. Throughout the tournament, Canon has empowered professional photographers aiming to capture decisive moments and contributed to the success of the tournament.

EOS series flagship model
EOS-1D X Mark II

Photographers capturing definitive moments

Professional photographers demand comprehensive assistance from camera makers, including state-of-the-art technology, top-class performance, customized service and a strong support network.

Canon is active behind the scenes at a wide variety of sporting events, aiming to achieve 'zero downtime' for professional photographers so they're never forced to stop and miss definitive moments of these intense competitions. For decades, the Company has built a reliable reputation and helped support journalists on the front lines through a wide range of services. Thanks to such efforts, Canon-brand equipment comprised an approximately 70% share of cameras1 used by press photographers at match venues during the knock out stage of Rugby World Cup 2019.

At each of the matches held between the 12 tournament venues, Canon has aimed to help realize a successful tournament as an official sponsor by establishing service stations within stadium grounds to provide fast maintenance and repair of equipment. In addition, the Company provided such services as on-site emergency repair and equipment loans.

Canon will continue striving to create competitive, highly reliable products and, through such on-site support of journalists as equipment maintenance, contribute to the further advancement of photographic and videographic expression.

Comment from Paul Gilham, Director of Getty Images, the official photo agency of RWC 2019, and camera service booth user

Getty Images is delighted to continue working with official Rugby World Cup Partner, Canon. Our photographers demand cutting edge technology and a camera they can rely on. Canon's amazing service and support during the tournament in Japan has ensured our photographers were equipped to capture the images that will tell the story of Rugby World Cup, creating a lasting legacy of iconic moments.

  • 1Average of data obtained from the 8 matches of the knock out stage. Based on a Canon survey.
  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 04:24:05 UTC
