Canon : designs recognized with internationally renowned iF Design Awards for 26th consecutive year

TOKYO, February 19, 2020-Canon Inc. announced today that eight Canon Group product designs were recognized by iF International Forum Design GmbH with prestigious 2020 iF Design Awards. This year marks Canon's 26th consecutive year of winning iF Design Awards. Encouraged by the recognition of the Company's design excellence, Canon will continue striving to realize products that combine the highest levels of performance and design.
iF Design Award 2020 (Product) winners
The EOS R System
Imaging system
PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Compact digital camera
EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM
EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM
Super telephoto lenses
(EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM pictured)
XF705
Professional handheld 4K UHD camcorder
Sumire Prime
Fixed-focal-length cinema lenses for PL mount cameras
OCT-A1
Optical coherence tomography
IVY REC
Compact digital camera
(INSPiC REC in Japan)
Arizona 1300 series＊
UV flatbed printer
(Arizona 1380GT pictured)
Established in 1953, the iF Design Awards are recognized internationally as one of the most prestigious awards within the field of design, with outstanding industrial designs chosen from all over the world each year. This year over 7,200 entries from 56 countries and regions were judged by internationally active design experts across seven disciplines: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design and architecture.
