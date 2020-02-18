Canon : designs recognized with internationally renowned iF Design Awards for 26th consecutive year

TOKYO, February 19, 2020-Canon Inc. announced today that eight Canon Group product designs were recognized by iF International Forum Design GmbH with prestigious 2020 iF Design Awards. This year marks Canon's 26th consecutive year of winning iF Design Awards. Encouraged by the recognition of the Company's design excellence, Canon will continue striving to realize products that combine the highest levels of performance and design.

iF Design Award 2020 (Product) winners

The EOS R System

Imaging system PowerShot G5 X Mark II

Compact digital camera EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM

EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM

Super telephoto lenses

(EF 400mm f/2.8L IS III USM pictured) XF705

Professional handheld 4K UHD camcorder Sumire Prime

Fixed-focal-length cinema lenses for PL mount cameras OCT-A1

Optical coherence tomography IVY REC

Compact digital camera

(INSPiC REC in Japan) Arizona 1300 series＊

UV flatbed printer

(Arizona 1380GT pictured)

Established in 1953, the iF Design Awards are recognized internationally as one of the most prestigious awards within the field of design, with outstanding industrial designs chosen from all over the world each year. This year over 7,200 entries from 56 countries and regions were judged by internationally active design experts across seven disciplines: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design and architecture.