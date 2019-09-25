Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

TOKYO, September 26, 2019-Canon has filed a lawsuit for enforcement of its Russian Federation patents No 2657119 and 2568045, which relate to toner cartridges (the 'Patents'). The lawsuit has been filed with the Moscow City Economic Court against the defendants TOPPRINT LLC, a wholesaler, and NV GROUP LLC., indicated as a producer of the disputed cartridges, accordingly.

Canon believes that certain models of cartridges introduced into civil circulation to the Russian market under trademark 'NVPRINT' by said entities infringe the Patents.

The purpose of the lawsuit is to stop infringement and to seek compensation for patent infringement in accordance with the Russian law.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and individuals and expects others to do the same. Canon remains committed to taking legal action against anyone who infringes Canon's intellectual property rights.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:28pCANON : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in Russia
PU
09/24CANON : announces conclusion of patent infringement dispute in Russia
PU
09/24CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Qwen from Amazon.ca
PU
09/24CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by UrbanInspirations from Am..
PU
09/22CANON : Replay Rugby World Cup 2019™ from exciting new angles! Free Viewpo..
PU
09/20CANON : Drumming up excitement for the final of Rugby World Cup 2019™ with..
PU
09/19CANON : developing a remote-control solution for interchangeable-lens cameras
PU
09/18CANON : to operate production-level implementation of the Free Viewpoint Video S..
AQ
09/18Asian firms' sentiment bounces from low but recession fears grow - Thomson Re..
RE
09/17CANON : accelerates development of camera system to improve press workflows, con..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 711 B
EBIT 2019 216 B
Net income 2019 159 B
Finance 2019 224 B
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 3 059 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 104,07  JPY
Last Close Price 2 875,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai President & Representative Director
Masaya Maeda Manager-DC Business
Toshizo Tanaka Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Deputy GM-i Printer Business
Hideki Ozawa Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-0.86%28 422
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP12.78%18 317
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION2.45%4 991
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD28.54%4 831
KONICA MINOLTA INC-19.83%3 598
SATO HOLDINGS CORP13.68%907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group