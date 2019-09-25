Canon : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in Russia

TOKYO, September 26, 2019-Canon has filed a lawsuit for enforcement of its Russian Federation patents No 2657119 and 2568045, which relate to toner cartridges (the 'Patents'). The lawsuit has been filed with the Moscow City Economic Court against the defendants TOPPRINT LLC, a wholesaler, and NV GROUP LLC., indicated as a producer of the disputed cartridges, accordingly.

Canon believes that certain models of cartridges introduced into civil circulation to the Russian market under trademark 'NVPRINT' by said entities infringe the Patents.

The purpose of the lawsuit is to stop infringement and to seek compensation for patent infringement in accordance with the Russian law.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and individuals and expects others to do the same. Canon remains committed to taking legal action against anyone who infringes Canon's intellectual property rights.