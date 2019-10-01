Canon : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in U.S.

TOKYO, October 2, 2019-Canon today announced the filing of a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Globest Trading, Inc., for infringement of Canon's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,588,646; 7,869,740; 8,165,494; 8,971,760; 9,494,916; 9,857,763; and 10,162,304.

As set forth in the complaint, Globest Trading sells toner cartridges that infringe Canon's patent under the name 'Ink E-Sale,' for use in various models of Canon and HP laser beam printers. These include laser beam printers that accept Canon toner cartridge models 116, 131 and 131II and HP toner cartridge models 125A, 128A, 131A, 131X, 305A and 305X. Globest Trading sells the infringing toner cartridges online, through at least Amazon.com and its website inkesale.com. Canon is seeking damages and injunctive relief.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.