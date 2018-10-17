Log in
CANON INC (7751)
Canon : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in the United States

10/17/2018 | 06:23am CEST

TOKYO, October 17, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Do It Wiser LLC, which also does business under the name 'Image Toner,' for infringement of Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958.

As set forth in the complaint, Do It Wiser sells toner cartridges that infringe Canon's patent for use in various models of HP laser beam printers. Do It Wiser sells the infringing toner cartridges online, including through its websites doitwiser.com and imagetoner.com.Canon is seeking damages and injunctive relief.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:22:08 UTC
