Canon : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe, trading as "Universocartuccia"

06/03/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

TOKYO, June 4, 2019-Today Canon announced that the Court of Milan granted a precautionary order including preliminary injunction, seizure and penalty against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe, trading as 'Universocartuccia.' The order is based on the infringement of the Italian portion of Canon's European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. Among others, the order, which is not final and can be appealed, enjoins Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe from offering and distributing-including via such websites as www.amazon.it-its laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member, named 'HP CF280A' and 'HP CE505A.' These infringing cartridges can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CE505A and HP CF280X, which are compatible with HP laser beam printers, as well as the OEM cartridge model Canon 719.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 01:18:02 UTC
