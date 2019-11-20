Canon : obtains Preliminary Injunction against Druck Quality SL, trading as "Konver," as well as against its managing director

Log in
CANON INC.

11/20/2019 | 09:21pm EST

TOKYO, November 21, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Druck Quality SL, trading as 'Konver,' as well as against its managing director. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction, which is not final and can be appealed, enjoins Druck Quality SL from offering and distributing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member, e.g. via www.amazon.de. The infringing cartridges can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CE505A and HP CF280A, which are compatible with Hewlett-Packard (HP) laser beam printers.

Canon Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 642 B
EBIT 2019 193 B
Net income 2019 144 B
Finance 2019 152 B
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 3 173 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 036,38  JPY
Last Close Price 2 982,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC.2.86%29 640
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION21.61%19 536
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.41.49%5 334
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.32%5 032
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-25.31%3 343
DATALOGIC S.P.A.-20.10%1 037
