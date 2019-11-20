Canon : obtains Preliminary Injunction against Druck Quality SL, trading as "Konver," as well as against its managing director

TOKYO, November 21, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Druck Quality SL, trading as 'Konver,' as well as against its managing director. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction, which is not final and can be appealed, enjoins Druck Quality SL from offering and distributing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member, e.g. via www.amazon.de. The infringing cartridges can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CE505A and HP CF280A, which are compatible with Hewlett-Packard (HP) laser beam printers.