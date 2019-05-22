Canon : obtains Preliminary Injunction against Eurobyte Asesores Informaticos SL and its Managing Director

TOKYO, May 23, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Eurobyte Asesores Informaticos SL, doing business as 'GreenPrinter,' as well as against its managing director. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction enjoins Eurobyte Asesores Informaticos SL from offering and distributing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member, via, for example, www.amazon.de and www.eurobyteasesores.com. The infringing cartridges can replace the OEM cartridge model HP CF280X, which is compatible with HP laser beam printers.

Defendants have the option to file an objection against the preliminary injunction. However, as service on Defendants was effected, Canon can enforce this decision.