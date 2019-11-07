Log in
Canon : obtains Preliminary Injunction against HST Handels GmbH and its Managing Director

11/07/2019 | 08:25pm EST

TOKYO, November 8, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against HST Handels GmbH as well as against its managing director. The decision has already been served on the Defendants. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 1 977 289 B1 relating to a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction, which can be appealed, enjoins HST Handels GmbH and its managing director from offering and distributing certain laser toner cartridges, e. g. via www.amazon.de, www.tonerkombinat.de and www.ink24.de. The infringing embodiment includes a developing unit moveable relative to the drum unit when receiving force via a force receiving device. The cartridges at issue can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CC530A, HP CC531A, HP CC532A, HP CC533A, HP CE410A, HP CE411A, HP CE412A, HP CE413A, HP CF380A, HP CF381A, HP CF382A, HP CF383A, HP CE320A, HP CE321A, HP CE322A, HP CE323A, HP CB540A, HP CB541A, HP CB542A, HP CB543A, HP CF210X, HP CF211A, HP CF212A and HP CF213A which are compatible with HP laser beam printers. Furthermore, as the preliminary injunction contains a claim for sequestration, the infringing cartridges must be handed over to a bailiff until the matter is finally solved.

Defendants have the option to file an objection against the preliminary injunction. However, as service on Defendants was effected, Canon can enforce this decision.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 01:24:04 UTC
