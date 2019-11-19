Log in
CANON INC.

CANON INC.

(7751)
Canon : obtains Preliminary Injunction against Lucky Suppliers Handels GmbH and its Managing Directors

11/19/2019 | 08:45pm EST

TOKYO, November 20, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Lucky Suppliers Handels GmbH, trading as 'Lucky Suppliers', as well as against its managing directors. Lucky Suppliers Handels GmbH and its managing directors accepted the preliminary injunction as final and binding by signing a final declaration ('Abschlusserklärung'). The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 1 977 289 B1 relating to a process cartridge and enjoins Lucky Suppliers Handels GmbH from offering and distributing certain laser toner cartridges, e. g. via www.amazon.de. The infringing embodiment includes a developing unit moveable relative to the drum unit when receiving force via a force receiving device. The cartridges at issue can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CC530A, HP CC531A, HP CC532A, HP CC533A, HP CE410X, HP CE411A, HP CE412A, HP CE413A, HP CF380X, HP CF381A, HP CF382A and HP CF383A which are compatible with HP laser beam printers. Furthermore, as the preliminary injunction contains a claim for sequestration, the infringing cartridges must be handed over to a bailiff until the matter is finally solved.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:44:00 UTC
